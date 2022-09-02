Concerns raised against hair salons and barbershops

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has received 46 complaints in the last 18 months against salons.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says consumers are complaining about severe scalp damage and hair loss.

Shandil adds random inspections by CCF employees discovered that certain salons are using expired beauty products, which contains no or coded expired dates, and products with foreign labelling.

She adds out of the 19 salons surveyed in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions, 26 percent were found using expired products whilst 42 percent were utilizing products with foreign labelling.

Shandil says it is concerning that certain salons are also not informing consumers about the products which are applied on them.

The Council is also calling on hair salons to immediately cease the use of products with foreign labeling.

They are also urging consumers to be assertive and ask questions about the products while visiting salons.