Concerns over mill sabotage

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum at the Lautoka Mill this morning.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has called on sugar mill workers around the country to work together and ensure the industry continues to be viable.

Opening the 2022 crushing season for the Lautoka Mill this morning, Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted that workers have at times tried to sabotage mills.

“You cannot have people putting you know corrugated steel rods or stones in the crusher. It has happened in the past. I know in the past some people have put these things just to stop the mill so they may get paid overtime.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also pointed out that in some instances security cameras have been installed and people have cut the wires to disable the equipment.

He told those present that this is not the time to play games because mills must run smoothly during the season.

“We must ensure the mill operates the person who works in the mill, the lorry driver, the people who work in other areas that affect the sugarcane industry must know that everybody is significantly important. Let’s not look down on the lorry driver that oh, he’s just a driver. Let’s treat him well. The mill workers we’ve got to treat everybody well.”

The minister adds there’s also a need to continue planning for the future of the industry.