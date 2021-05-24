Concerns over drivers sharing information to break road rules

Police have revealed they are disappointed that social media apps are being used to pass information among drivers on the whereabouts of enforcement officers.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says LTA and the Police Traffic Unit are on the road for the safety and wellbeing of all people and it is sad to see this information sharing happening among drivers who are over speeding while on the road.

Qiliho says the enemy on the road is speeding and recklessness – and not law enforcement officers.

He says the majority of the 23 deaths on our roads so far this year resulted from reckless driving and speeding.

“We are trying to enforce things for the good and safety of all but unfortunately we have people amongst us that portray the enforcement arm of our two institutions as the enemy.”

Police and Land Transport Authority officers will be out in strength as part of a joint Festive Season Road Safety Campaign.