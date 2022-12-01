Unreported HIV cases concerning

More young people are presenting themselves to the Reproductive Family Health Association clinics with HIV like symptoms.

There are currently 1,400 Fijians living with HIV in the country.

Pacific Laboratory Scientist, Josese Mailulu says there are concerns that there could be more unreported cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our confirmed data, we have about 1400 positive cases, known cases that are there so what we looking at is that when we look at one positive case, there are ten other positive cases out there which is unknown, so these are, we looking at the known cases that are there.”

Mailulu adds Fijians need to be aware of the symptoms of HIV and AIDS as it varies depending on the phase of infection.

He adds there is a need to get tested as people with HIV can have some other health conditions that can sometimes complicate treatment if not addressed.