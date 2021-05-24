Concerns continue to be raised regarding fake accounts

The National Federation Party has made it clear that it does not create or promote fake social media accounts.

This comes as there have been concerns raised on the issue of fake profiles and cyberbullying.

On its official Facebook Page, the NFP has requested to be provided names of accounts and the alleged bullying posts.

This is after the FNUSA President, Ketan Lal called out NFP Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad, and President Pio Tikoduadua on why a fake account was posting pro-NFP content, cyberbullying a Fijian youth who was publishing opinions, as guaranteed by the 2013 Fijian Constitution.

The FijiFirst Party on its official Facebook page while in support of the FNUSA statement also questions why Professor Prasad and Tikoduadua are silent on this matter.

NFP says they were surprised to find out through the media about fake accounts that post pro-NFP content which was allegedly cyber-bullying the FNUSA President.

Earlier, the FNUSA President raised concern regarding PAP member Lynda Tabuya for allegedly making derogatory remarks in a personal video that was posted on a fake troll page and managed by a fake account.

FNUSA President, Ketan Lal stated that the student body will not be silenced by cyberbullying efforts.

Lal says the FNUSA noticed cyberbullying, mostly from fake accounts, began after he commented on the link between diabetes and dialysis machines.

Lal adds this is surprising and concerning as Tabuya openly claims to fight for the rights of youth and workers.

People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has made it clear that they do not condone anything that is against the law including cyberbullying.

Attempts to get comments from Tabuya have been futile, however, PAP leader Rabuka maintains that the party will uphold what is right.

“We will not stand or condemn anything that is against the law and against the civil liberties of people because that is part of the principles on which the party stands.”

Rabuka has also made it clear that Tabuya will be answerable for her alleged actions as an individual adding that if cyberbullying is against the law, the People’s Alliance Party will not stand for such actions.