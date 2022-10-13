Concern over student-teacher ratio at the Deaconess Institution

The Davuilevu Theological College and Deaconess Training Institution have raised concerns about the imbalance in the student-teacher ratio.

This issue tops discussions, particularly the deaconess training – during the annual Methodist Church Conference at Furnival Park, in Toorak, Suva this morning.

Church’s General Secretary, Reverend Doctor Semisi Turagavou, says there are currently two coordinators at the institution, and requests have been made for additional teachers to ease the workload.

He adds a maximum of eight students can be enrolled in the deaconess training per year, and at times the effective and efficient coverage of subjects have become a challenge for the two coordinators.

“They request another teacher. They are saying, the load is too heavy for them especially the theological subjects and teaching education subjects and other subjects regarding the deaconess training, as well as their service in the divisional and circuit level.”

During the meeting this morning, it was noted that from the eight students enrolled, at least two to three will be ordained.

Reverend Doctor Turagavou says this is due to the termination of students or unforeseen circumstances that arise during their study period.

“What we have discussed about the Ministerial formation, especially for our Ministers’ within the divisional level and also the circuit level. Also the intake for ministerial formation and about the ordination of our deaconesses and ministers.”

Meanwhile, 12 church ministers and 2 deaconesses were ordained at the Centenary Church in Suva last night.