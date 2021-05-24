Concern over drug and substance abuse victims

At least a quarter of patients admitted at the St Giles Hospital in Suva on a monthly basis are victims of drug and substance abuse.

Director Nursing, Miliakere Nasorovakawalu, says these issues are identified when patients start to open up while admitted at the facility.

She adds the risk of more young Fijians being admitted is high, as more hard drugs are now found on our streets.

“From 20 admission in a month, there will be four with a history of substance abuse. Even right now we have seen it increases with the young population that is coming in.”

Nasorovakawalu says it is concerning that patients are being readmitted after their treatment – as they are not being fully accepted into society.

“So at times, yes they do come back. They relapse and they do come back because of the support from home, but from the hospital, we always try our best to do what we can do.”

Close to 57 percent of patients receiving mental health support are men, with the majority between the ages of 16 and 30 years.