Comprehensive training program for public procurement

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption is now in the process of preparing a comprehensive training program for those involved in public procurement.

This also includes businesses that work with the Government.

In a statement, FICAC says, it is evident that corruption within the public procurement system is prevalent and must be addressed to prevent future corrupt activity in this process.

FICAC yesterday charged and produced eight people in court who are alleged to be involved in a procurement scam.

FICAC is working with other relevant stakeholders to prepare this program, as well as a thorough monitoring system to ensure that not another cent of public funds is lost due to corruption.