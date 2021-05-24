Compol visits a few officers in Nadi

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho this morning visited a few officers who were manning the checkpoints in Nadi.

After completing his 14 days quarantine Qiliho checked out early morning, timing officers who were at the Matintar and Nadi Town checkpoints.

Qiliho thanked his fellow men and women officers who have been tirelessly working during the curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Brigadier General Qiliho arrived in the country last month after graduating from the world renowned Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

He is back in Suva with his family.