ComPol to arrive today

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is expected to arrive today after graduating from the world renowned Royal College of Defence Studies in London.

FBC News has been reliably informed that Brigadier General Qiliho will be arriving via an Auckland flight later this afternoon.

Qiliho was nominated by the Fijian Government and backed by the UK Government to attend the RCDS course.

Article continues after advertisement

The Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) is the senior college of the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom and was established in 1927, originally as the Imperial Defence College, in accordance with Winston Churchill’s vision of promoting greater understanding between senior military officers, diplomats, civil servants and officials.

Qiliho became the first ever Fijian and South Pacific Islander to be offered a place at the RCDS.