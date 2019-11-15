Police Commissioner offered a study placement in UK

The Police Commissioner has been offered a study placement in the Royal College of Defence Studies in the United Kingdom.

This was confirmed by Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu in Labasa this afternoon.

Seruiratu says this is the first time ever for a Fijian or anyone from the Pacific to be offered a study placement in the College.

However, he adds, Sitiveni Qiliho taking up the placement will depend on the current restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seruiratu says government will not want to waste this opportunity as this is one of the highly regarded institutions in the Commonwealth and the world.

He says once everything about Qiliho’s flights and travel is confirmed, then the government will go through the process of looking for a new Police Commissioner.

Seruiratu adds, there are many candidates within the Force that can take up the position.

The study placement is for a year.