COMPOL meets MOG

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho met with the Heads of the Multinational Observer Group at the Police Headquarters yesterday.

Brigadier General Qiliho has assured the MOG that Police have adopted and put in place necessary safety and security measures to ensure Fijians are provided with a safe environment for the conduct of the 2022 General Election.

He says the officers are well-versed in their roles and responsibilities.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The COMPOL assured that the officers are committed to providing a conducive, secure and stable environment for the conduct of the election.



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]



[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]