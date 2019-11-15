COMPOL labels them selfish group, 193 arrests made

One hundred and ninety-three arrests have been in the last 24 hours and the Police Commissioner says these people are classic examples of the selfish group.

Of the 193 arrests, one hundred and thirty-nine people were arrested for social gathering breaches, fifty-three arrested for curfew breaches and one individual was arrested for breach of lock-down restrictions.

The Western Division recorded fifty-eight social gathering breaches as people were still found gathering in numbers for kava or drinking sessions.

Similarly the Eastern Division recorded thirty social gathering breaches mostly in rural areas, twenty-seven in the South which included arrests on Vanuabalavu, eighteen in the Central Division and six in the North

Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says these people are risking the lives of their families and loved ones by leaving their homes, breaching curfew hours and choosing to mingle with potential COVID-19 carriers over yaqona and drinking sessions.

He says these individuals do not realize that a few hours of fun could result in days and weeks of suffering for their loved ones when they take the virus back into their homes.

Fijians are reminded that any ASSEMBLY OF INDIVIDUALS as defined in the Public Health Act is considered a gathering.

Therefore, if you are intending to invite even one or two people over to your home or plan to meet others for a social gathering then you are breaching the COVID-19 restrictions.

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is assisting the Police Force with the arrests of COVID-19 restriction breaches.

The Commissioner says the roadblocks will remain throughout today and officers will strictly monitor movement throughout Fiji.