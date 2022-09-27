COMPOL directs investigation on social media post

[File Photo]

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has directed the Criminal Investigation Department to investigate claims made by a woman on social media of a vehicle offering rides to young girls and women.

The social media post, which has been re-shared by over 200 Facebook users, warns about a vehicle registration number IL 510.

The post which was initially written in April has been widely shared since then.

A woman re-shared the posted this morning, claiming that at 1.35am, the very same vehicle was parked outside her partner’s house in Duvula Road, Nadera in Nasinu.

She says she told her partner that she recognized the number plate from somewhere.

She says she ran inside the house to get the phone so that she could cross-check the number plate on the post and it was the very same vehicle.

The woman says her partner started asking their neighbour if they knew the owner of the vehicle. However, the driver sped off.

She claims the driver is believed to be in his late 30’s.

FBC News has established this post has been shared on a number of occasions by different Facebook users who have made similar claims that the driver has been allegedly seen offering rides to young girls in Suva City.