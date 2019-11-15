COMPOL concerned with arrest claims

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho has refuted claims that arrests were made in relation to the University of the South Pacific saga.

A human rights group and at least two political parties while making such claims had labeled the alleged action of police officers as harassment and intimidation during the protests at the USP campus last week.

The Police Commissioner says he is concerned with such claims.

Article continues after advertisement

“To say that we have arrested people and things like that is wrong, that we have conducted a raid into USP, that’s wrong we shouldn’t be making those types of statements at the moment.”

Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they asked people to come in for questioning and while some have cooperated others opted to remain silent.

He stresses no one was arrested.

“Our actions, the actions that we take we hold discussions with the Director of Public Prosecutions. We do preliminary discussions, we continue to discuss issues and we will continue to do that. The justification for our actions will be proven when we go to court. So for us to make comments is premature and to jeopardize things.”

Earlier this week, police had questioned USP Chief Librarian Elizabeth Read Fong and USP Staff Union Vice President Ilima Finiasi. Both were released soon after.

A number of USP staff and students were protesting last week calling on the reinstatement of Professor Pal Ahluwalia who was suspended following allegations of material misconduct.

However, he has been reinstated following a Council meeting on Friday.