Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|Anti-vaxxers continue to disappoint PM|Fiji is on a promising recovery path|Parents role critical in current situation|36 new cases, no new death|Returning Fijians to spend three days on hotel premises|New variant threat could reintroduce restrictions|Jone Vakarisi back in custody|Follow protocols to attract tourists|Don’t let your guard down: Koya|Restrictions on gatherings further relaxed|New infection numbers decline, no COVID deaths reported|No traditional quarantine, borders to open on November 11th|Vanua Levu travel opens for fully vaccinated Fijians|Curfew moved back to 11pm|Years 12 and 13 classes to resume next month|MoH changes COVID monitoring strategy|Tourism Talanoa Panel Discussion and Press Conference|57 new COVID infections recorded|Full vaccination compulsory for $360 assistance|Double jab nearing 80 percent |40 new cases, four more deaths|78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated|58 new COVID-19 infections recorded|
Full Coverage

News

COMPOL commends sentencing of drug trafficker

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 14, 2021 12:33 pm

The successful prosecution of a Canadian national to 20-year imprisonment for possessing 39 kilograms of cocaine will act as a major deterrent.

26-year-old Joshua Aziz Rahman was handed a hefty sentence by the High court this week.

The Police Commissioner Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho says collaboration and cooperation is key to any transnational operation and protecting the region from the impacts of illicit drug trades.

Article continues after advertisement

He says their joint effort has once again proven that they have a solid enforcement cooperation network with the ability to disrupt and destabilize international criminal elements.

This case had links to Operation Nova, a significant New Zealand investigation targeting the supply of methamphetamine and cocaine.

It exposed connections between members of an organized crime group in New Zealand with Fiji and allowed information to be passed to Fiji police.

This subsequently led to the arrest, prosecution and sentencing of Joshua Aziz Rahman who was found with 39 bars of cocaine in Caubati Nasinu in February 2019.

Rahman was jointly charged with his father Talat who was sentenced in New Zealand following a major operation targeting the import and supply of methamphetamines.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.