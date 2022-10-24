COMPOL attends INTERPOL General Assembly

Crime has a spill-over effect, which the Fiji Police Force is particularly mindful of by working together with smaller island states.

These were the sentiments of Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho at the 90th INTERPOL General Assembly in New Delhi, India.

Qiliho says Fiji has lobbied for the inclusion of smaller island states in international law enforcement bodies such as INTERPOL.

The Commissioner says Fiji will continue to support all regional efforts in enhancing inclusivity and interoperability in our Blue Pacific.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi opened the INTERPOL General Assembly, which is attended by 2,000 delegates from 195 member countries.

The meeting will feature panel discussions on financial crime and anti-corruption, cyber-crime as well as crimes against children.