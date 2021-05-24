Comply with the laws: Batiweti

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is calling on members to follow changes that have been legislated, especially recent ones.

Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says these changes became effective during the COVID-19 period and the revised budget.

During a breakfast with employers in Suva, Batiweti says he also reminded their members to comply with the minimum wages that have been implemented.

“We just want to ensure that our members are not breaching any of the requirements of the law. We just want to get our members to understand that these are the requirements and adjust and amend the way that we do our business to ensure that we comply with the requirements of the law.”

Batiweti says the government’s “No jab, No job” policy is being strictly followed by members.

He says there is still a risk of COVID resurgence and Fijian businesses should not let their guard down.