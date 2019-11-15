Compliance tactics on single-use plastic bags ban be reviewed soon

The Environment Ministry will soon review its current awareness tactics on the ban of single-use plastic bags which came into effect last month.

Permanent Secretary Joshua Wycliffe says they have trained prosecutors and compliance officers who have been enforcing the law on the ground over the past few weeks.

Wycliffe says responses from the public will be anticipated during the review as this is an on-going initiative and the feedback will assist the Ministry put together applicable and innovative strategies.

“We will review how well we’ve done in a month’s time and see how effective the campaigns have gone and see how effective the compliance and monitoring unit by having a special audit conducted to our compliant personnel on the system they undertake. I have found our prosecution and compliance inspection team working very well together, they’ve been very effective. And so if there are complaints on any gaps I’d like to know so we will rectify the gaps and ensure that everyone is in full and total compliance”.

The Ministry continues to reiterate that if a plastic manufacturing company is found guilty of breaching the law, then they are liable to pay a fine of up to $500, 000 or face 7-years imprisonment or both.