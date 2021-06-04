Complaints lodged against Fiji TV audit

Complaints have been lodged against the audit of Fiji Televisions financial accounts.

This has been revealed in parliament by Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fiji TV has been under the spotlight for irregularities in its financial accounts and was suspended from the South Pacific Stock Exchange.

Sayed-Khaiyum has indicated that the audit firm hired by the media company had been trying to please the company executives.

“The Fiji TV matter has recently been highlighted. There’s been a complaint lodged by one of the auditors of Fiji TV. We have seen that in many instances, some of the big accounting firms to chase the dollar have for a number of companies – been giving audited accounts that are simply to please the current board or the board at that point in time so they can continue to get the auditing work.”

The South Pacific Stock Exchange Pte Limited uplifted the trading suspension in March after Fiji TV released re-issued Annual Audited Financial Statements.

The company’s external auditor had asked to recall and re-issue the financial statements for the financial year 2020 and included a restatement of financial figures for financial years 2018 and 2019.