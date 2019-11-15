Complaint lodged against Attorney General

Police have confirmed a report has been lodged against the Attorney General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Fiji Police Force says it cannot confirm what the report is and who lodged it.

It also says officers have started an investigation by trying to locate files from their filing archives.

FBC News understands the allegations date back to alleged events from the 1980s.

Police say initial information indicates that three people were charged for those alleged incidents and were subsequently dealt with in court.

FBC News understands the complainant is a former Land Transport Authority employee who was recently charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.