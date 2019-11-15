Competition increases in Roc Market

Selling unique handmade jewelry and hair ties is what makes 30-year-old Cathy Mcgoon stand out during the Roc Market earlier today.

Mcgoon says she works around the clock to get the best jewelry during the Roc market due to the increasing demand from shoppers.

She says she also makes her products depending on the fashion and styles that is currently trending.

“There’s a lot of ladies that into jewelry making as well so there is always a competition there by everything is about your own creativity and your own ideas and just making your stuff unique and everybody is different so yeah basically i love doing jewelry so its something I’ve always do.”

Mcgoon has been part of the Roc Market for three years now and she says that it is a good platform as it has a wide range of products for customers to choose from.

The Roc Market is held every third Sunday of the month in Suva.