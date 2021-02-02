Home

News

Company struggles with declining Tuna catch

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 4, 2021 12:40 pm

Amongst Fiji’s biggest fish exporters, Solander Pacific is struggling to keep business afloat due to the low Tuna catch within our waters.

General Manager, Radhika Kumar, says they’ve noted a decline of Tuna catch in recent years due to illegal fishing in our Exclusive Economic Zone, poaching and climate change.

She adds border restrictions have also affected their export of high-grade fish and Tuna to the New Zealand, Japanese, US and the European markets.

“Tuna species are migrating species and travel from waters to waters. And if our fish being caught before it enters into the Fiji waters then it’ll be difficult for us to catch that, as already been caught.”

Kumar says they own and operate over 10 long-liners which have to travel far distances within Fiji’s EEZ to catch tuna and other high-grade fish.

The fishing company remains hopeful that the price of fish goes up to ensure business returns to some state of normalcy.

