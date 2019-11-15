Companies urged to maintain cleanliness of buses

The Land Transport Authority has stressed that it is the responsibility of both public transport owners and the public to maintain the condition of public transport in the country.

This comes after complaints surfaced on the cleanliness of some buses.

The LTA says there is an expected standard for all public transport and owners are aware of this.

The Authority also stressed that passengers are also accountable in maintaining this standard and level of cleanliness of the buses by refraining from littering and vandalism.