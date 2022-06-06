Community reps discuss loss and damage

Leaders representing rural communities vulnerable to the impacts of climate change strengthened their understanding of “loss and damage”.

The CLIMATE-TOK Community Representatives Convening on Climate Forced Displacement and Relocation was attended by some 20 community representatives in Suva last week.

The representatives who had either led their relocation and are preparing to relocate shared experiences and emerging issues from climate displacement and relocation.

These representatives were from Ba, Bua, Cakaudrove, Macuata, Kadavu, Nadroga, Ra, Lomaiviti, Tailevu, and Rewa.

They were updated on the Standard Operating Procedures of the Planned Relocation Guidelines.

Other areas covered by the gathering included the link between the impacts of climate change and traditional knowledge and relevant land laws.

Climate Tok Coordinator, Makereta Waqavonovono says Loss and Damage is a key strand in ongoing climate change negotiations under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Paris Agreement.