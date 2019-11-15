Community Post to tackle criminal activities in Dawasamu

The Fiji Police Force believes cases of assault and theft will decrease in Dawasamu, Tailevu in the near future.

This follows the opening of the refurbished Dawasamu Community Post by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama this morning.

In his address, Bainimarama assured the people of Dawasamu that the government will continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of Fijians from all forms of criminal activity during this time of uncertainty.

The Prime Minister urged the members of the district to cooperate with the four officer’s in-charge of manning this newly refurbished police post.

“Policing is important work, and we as a people show how important it is to us by building Police facilities that are strong, modern and functional. The condition of our Police facilities is a reflection on us as a society and of the value, we place on work we call on our Police to do”.

The initial community post which was built in 1998 was severely damaged by TC Winston in 2016.

Bainimarama says the new structure complies with the National Building Code which can withstand any form of disaster.

“This is critical because a community needs its Police. It needs its Police during normal times and especially during times of hardship. If the Police can’t live with security, they can’t serve the community. And if their headquarters are destroyed, they can’t serve the community”.

Eastern Division Police Commander SSP Viliame Sovalevu says the refurbished community post was completed as scheduled.

SSP Sovalevu assures the community post will offer a wide range of service, both proactive as well as reactive to derive peace and stability among communities.