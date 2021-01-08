Community policing to be revived to address crime

The Police Force will be revising its Duavata Community Policing to combat crime in the various divisions.

The Duavata Community Policing is the partnership between force and the community.

Police officers work with the general public and conduct visitations in maritime, rural and urban areas and create awareness on how they can prevent crime and keep their community safe.

While the Police Force has been reporting fluctuation in its crime statistics, Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says they need to work with the community.

“So one of the focus area too beginning this month is the revised Duavata Community policing, our team is working on it so whilst we are improving on our service delivery with training we will also launch again a revived community policing model so we rope in all stakeholders.”

In the past, the program was hailed success in hotspot areas where drugs were being cultivated.

Thousands of marijuana plants were uprooted and seedlings were confiscated.