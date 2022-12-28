Community policing strengthened

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

Community policing efforts continue this jovial season.

Chief Operations Officer Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says this week, operations are focused on community policing efforts through various means.

Police also assisted less fortunate families and visited orphanages and aged-care homes to share the Christmas spirit of togetherness and love.

Driu says the Force appreciates the support shown towards officers around the country, and visitations to community leaders, crime prevention committees, and business operators continue through the Divisional Managers Community Policing.

Driu adds that community policing is an important element of policing and they also acknowledged Fijians who have assisted officers during this festive season to curb crime.

He also reiterated that improving community relationships and building partnerships will remain a key priority.