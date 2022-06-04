Community policing initiative impactful

There have been notable positive changes with regards to reports of criminal-related activities received from Jittu Estate, Raiwaqa Suva.

Police Chief Operations ACP Abdul Khan says more could be done to change people’s perceptions.

ACP Khan says Police will continue to work with the Crime Prevention Committees and support initiatives aimed at empowering youth in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds Community Policing initiatives in Jittu Estate continue to deliver desired outcomes following another meeting held with members of the Crime Prevention Committees last week.

ACP Khan says the response has been positive since the first drive was conducted earlier this year.

He adds Community Policing officers and the Post Officer of Grantham Community Post were present and continued to stress the importance of working with the Police.