Community Health workers must not prescribe medicine

Fijians in villages across the country are reminded that community health workers are not Doctors or Nurses.

This has been stressed by Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete as most villagers continue to put pressure on them with the expectation of executing roles done by qualified health professionals.

Dr Waqainabete reiterates that the workers must champion health promotion within the village and they are the focal point between the community and qualified health professionals in their respective zones.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says that it’s imperative for a person that issue medicines to understand its legal and scientific perspective.

“And the prescription and the dispensing of drugs by law is only prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a Pharmacist. In a Health Centre such as this, those duties are covered by the Nurse because they may not have the Pharmacist. So there’s a legal aspect to it.”

However, he confirms that they can only issue certain medicine such as Panadol and must refer serious cases to nearby health facilities.

There are currently 1,600 registered health workers in the country and receive a monthly allowance.