Community based correction for minor offences

New programmes will soon be introduced to rehabilitate offenders without sending them to prison.

This will be facilitated under the Community Based Corrections Act of 2018.

37 Welfare Officers who will be responsible for offenders released into the community under their care, are being trained on their roles and responsibilities.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister for Women and Children Rosy Akbar says this is a non-custodial option, while still providing a range of choices for courts to reprimand offenders.

“For minor offences, this law feels that it is not right to punish people by sending them to prisons.”

The trainees will be overseeing offenders sent to community based correction, ensuring they carry out their work and are properly integrated into society.

Once implemented, welfare officers will be able to advise the courts on what community based programmes are available for offenders rather than sending them to corrections facilities.

A new unit has been set up in the Women’s Ministry to set up policies and guidelines before the official commencement of community based correction.