News

Community bands together to build new church

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 20, 2022 4:20 pm
Community in Cunningham Nasinu today opened their newly commissioned church. [Source: Supplied]

A Methodist community in Cunningham Nasinu today opened their newly commissioned church.

The $456,000 building is the result of the contribution of over 50 families.

Kecisemani Methodist Church services have over the years been hosted in sheds with corrugated iron roofs.

Church steward, Apataia Toka, says it’s been a long time coming, but they’re glad to finally have a new place of worship.

“We organized Matanitu Vanua – Kubuna, burebasaga and Tovata soli, the ladies started selling stuff to collect funds for the church and we managed to collect $250,000 in five years.”

Toka has praised his congregation for their sacrifice and says they look forward to more community projects in the future.

