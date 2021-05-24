Community assists in delivery of baby

Joint efforts by community members resulted in the successful evacuation of a 28-year-old mother from Colase, Rakiraki who was having labour pains.

The woman was able to safely deliver a healthy baby girl at the Rakiraki Hospital.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan commended the joint efforts shown by the stakeholders in Rakiraki.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Police]

ACP Khan says it was a team effort consisting of fire officers, health workers, police officers and other stakeholders.

He says this team assisted in retrieving the 28-year-old mother who was in labor pains.

This evacuation effort took place at around seven this morning.



[Source: Fiji Police]