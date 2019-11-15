Communities willing to assist in the fight against drugs

Police Chief of Operations, ACP Maretino Qiolevu believes awareness will help them get communities on board in the fight against drugs.

A community policing team recently completed Operation Veitalevi on Kadavu Island.

ACP Qiolevu says the island has been labelled a red zone in terms of illicit drug trade mainly concerning marijuana.

“And of course in the villages we are doing our awareness very aggressive, vigorous to them. This is in trying to win back their confidence, because the effects of drugs even the villagers they’ve seen it. They have witnessed it and they know the effects of drugs. And they are now coming forward to assist us.”

A team of officers spent more than three weeks focusing on creating awareness on the effects of drugs.

Operation Veitalevi will now be done in other divisions.