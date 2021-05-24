Communities warned against over-harvesting

Fijians who rely on beach-de-mer for a living have been warned not to overfish once the ban is lifted.

Minister for Fisheries Semi Koroilavesau says people will only be able to harvest within the four months once permission is given by the Ministry.

However, Koroilavesau says an announcement will be made by the Prime Minister in due time.

“I’m hoping that the honorable Prime Minister will make a decision when he wishes the lifting of the ban to be made, this week or next week. This is basically to assist our people who have suffered through COVID-19.”

The Minister stresses that those hoping to participate in collecting beach-de-Mer will have to obtain a license and the Ministry has also outlined that only traditional qoliqoli owners will be allowed to harvest.

“This harvest will basically free diving. There will not be any breathing apparatus that will be allowed to dive in deep waters, so it will basically be collected by the traditional qoliqoli owners that will harvest from their own areas.”

Koroilavesau adds that qoliqoli owners can, however, implement bans within their own qoliqoli should they wish to. Deepwater harvesting will not be allowed.