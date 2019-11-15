Communities urged not to vandalize floodgates

The Agriculture Ministry has urged communities not to vandalize floodgates.

Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says some floodgates are not fully operational as people living nearby tie their boats to it.

Dr Reddy says floodgates are there to address flood issues for the safety of the communities.

“The investment is there to secure them, now when they come and tie their boat to a flood gate or you say temporary timber to keep it open so that water can come this side so that they can swim or catch fish, that’s not allowed, you are tempering government asset.”

Dr Reddy says the government invested millions of dollars in putting up floodgates and nearby communities should be more responsible.

He adds replacing floodgates can cost up to $70,000.