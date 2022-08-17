Communities to be given ownership of SHS

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says homes that received the free solar home systems from the government were required to pay an $18 levy per month that would be the cost of repairs and maintenance of their system.

Communities that were provided solar electrification by the government will soon have full ownership of their Solar Home Systems.

This is made possible through the recently endorsed Electrification Policy 2022.

Minister for Infrastructure Jone Usamate says homes that received the free solar home systems from the government were required to pay an $18 levy per month that would be the cost of repairs and maintenance of their system.

Article continues after advertisement

However, many communities were not paying their levies.

Under the revised Policy, the government will repair all existing solar home systems installed by the government and hand it over to each families.

Usamate says once they hand it over, each family will be responsible for their own repairs and maintenance.

This, he says, will also allow the family to fit in more solar panels should they wish to have more electrical appliances.

The Minister adds, that for new applications Fijians will now need to pay 10 percent of the cost of a new solar system.

One system costs around $4,000.