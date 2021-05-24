Home

Communities in interior of Macuata now have power

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
March 16, 2022 10:43 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

Close to a thousand Fijians living in Nubu, Lagalaga and Kurukuru in the interior of Macuata have electricity for the first time.

72-year-old Asenaca Rokowati from Nubu Village says it has been a dream for them for generations to have access to the power supply.

Last Friday, this dream became a reality when they were connected to the main Energy Fiji Limited grid.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fijian Government]

Rokowati says now, they will be able to use electrical appliances and equipment that will make their lives easier.

Commissioning the project last night, Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has spent over $187 million since 2012 to connect Fijians to electricity.


[Source: Fijian Government]

He says for Fijians in Nubu, Lagalaga and Kurukuru, the electrification of their homes will change the way they live.

“Once you get connected to electricity, your students will be able to study at night time, and your teachers will be able to have access to computers, laptops. You can access television. You can access other amenities like the internet. This will be a complete game-changer.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

The Attorney General adds more communities have been identified to receive electrification.

Also included in the electrification project is Nubu Primary School and Lagalaga Sanatan Primary School.


[Source: Fijian Government]

