Communities needing rehabilitation identified

The Environment Ministry is continuing work to identify communities to carry out rehabilitation.

Minister for Environment, Mahendra Reddy says this needs to be done as industrial and poor agricultural activities have degraded natural resources.

Reddy says environmental restoration is vital for the future generations.

“Any loss of nature, any loss of biodiversity can have a major impact on your livelihood, on your quality of life over a long period of time. Unfortunately, the impacts of biological resources loss is not felt immediately or in the short run, that is the worry, that is the danger that because of that, we can end up in a situation where it’s too late to reverse the loss.”

Reddy says as development continues, it’s crucial to ensure that the environment remains safe and protected.

He is urging communities to take responsibility for protecting their resources and the government will continue to support and fund them through their various programs including cash assistance.