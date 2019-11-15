Communications in the North to be bolstered

Communication with remote areas of the Northern Division in times of emergency will be bolstered with the procurement of nine high-frequency radios.

This comes after the National Disaster Management Office conducted a survey of its radio communication systems in the Northern Division and found the current system unsupportable due to the unavailability of replacement parts.

NDMO Director Vasiti Soko says the procurement of the new high-frequency radios will provide better communication especially in the case of a natural disaster or emergency.

Article continues after advertisement

“Telecommunication networks are heavily relied upon before the cyclone however the same networks were inaccessible after the aftermath of Winston. In order to improve Fiji’s resilience a multi-telecommunications services were suggested to ensure reliable communication across Fiji.”

Japan ad interim Charge D’affairs Hada Tsuguyoshi says the government of Japan will provide the high-frequency communication system assistance to the NDMO.

“Considering the importance of communication between NDMO and Vanua Levu communities and the development of communication with regional communities is one of the indispensable areas indicated in the DRR Policy, Japan has decided to support this project.”

The cost of the high-frequency radio communication system around $180-thousand dollars.