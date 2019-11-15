Communication remains a problem for rural communities

Communication remains a huge problem for rural coastal and maritime communities in Vanua Levu.

While on a three day visit of the Northern Division, the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and his cabinet ministers heard of the various communication issues Fijians in these parts of the country are facing.

Nukubati Private Island Owner Peter Bourke told the Prime Minister during a talanoa session at Raviravi Village, Macuata, connectivity issues on the island is a huge issue and they have been trying to get the telecommunications companies to set us towers for better communication.

In response, Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu stated, this is an issue not only faced in Vanua Levu but also other parts of Fiji, admitting there are black spots in certain places.

Seruiratu also revealed he had a meeting with the Vodafone Fiji Manager North after the same issue was raised in a talanoa session in Bua earlier last week.

He says Vodafone has confirmed, they will be constructing 56 communication towers throughout Fiji next year and the focus will be on the coastal areas and maritime island.

Seruiratu adds, the company has almost completed constructing towers in the highlands and the interlands and will be moving to the outer islands soon.

He adds, the additional 56 towers should be sufficient to address the communication problem faced in most parts of Vanua Levu.

This year Vodafone constructed 14 towers in Vanua Levu alone.