COVID-19
Communication network improves in Vanua Levu

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 26, 2021 6:00 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

More people in Vanua Levu will soon be able to have access to mobile and internet connectivity.

The government’s ‘Connecting the Unconnected’ projects on 24 sites in Vanua Levu is expected to be complete by the end of this month.

Minister of Communication, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says this advancement is necessary in ensuring Fijians have access to technology that will improve and empower people.

“We are connecting health centres, schools and, of course, people living around those schools. The next thing is now being able to integrate that with government services.”

Vodafone Fiji Chief Commercial Officer, Ronald Prasad, says they have also explored alternative ways of providing network connectivity to those in need.

“Some places are not commercially viable for companies to go and set up a tower because there is no return on investment. I these areas we are looking at alternative technologies such as satellites connected to an access point.”

Launching the Pacific Digital Economy Programme last night, UN Resident Coordinator, Sanaka Samarasinha, says connectivity digitalization will have a multiplier effect in how the Sustainable Development Goals are achieved.

