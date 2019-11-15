Communication devices used to ease traffic flow

Communication devices are now being used by traffic police officers to ease congestion on the roads during peak hours.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Abdul Khan confirms they have reviewed traffic operations between the Suva and Nausori corridor.

During peak hours Fijians have at times spent more than one hour in traffic to reach their destination.

ACP Khan says as part of the review they have identified the strategic points where traffic officers are deployed with radio talkies.

“If you see officers who are standing at the checkpoints diverting traffic, they would have an earpiece and they will be communicating with other officers who are at other checkpoints just to have the flow of traffic. It helps as officers are easily communicating with each other just to see where the jams are and how quickly they can drain traffic out from there so that people are not frustrated into the traffic congestions.”

The Force has also increased the number of traffic officers on the roads.