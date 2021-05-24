Home

News

Communication channels need improvement

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 18, 2022 3:00 pm

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has once again stressed that there needs to be a policy to ensure civil servants deliver better services.

Sayed-Khaiyum made the comments during Fiji Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Panel Discussion, “Driving the future Business”

He adds in many instances, civil servants are not polite when interacting with customers.

“In particular times where there is a lot of subjectivity, vulnerability in the market, they need to ensure that agencies communicate way before the time such as water disconnection, electricity disruptions, or in terms of policy changes, a lot of communication needs to take place.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says their objective is to ensure all policies are consistent.

