Communicate and monitor children: Police

A number of missing children between the ages of 14 to 17 years have been recorded by Police over the past two weeks.

Within a day or two, they were found staying with friends or relatives and were reunited with their families.

Chief Operations Officer Assistant Commissioner of Police Abdul Khan has raised concern over the issue of communication.

ACP Khan says the fact that the children are found with other friends or relatives, and that there was no attempt by adults in the other homes to reach out to the child’s parents and inform or to ask their parents whether permission was granted for an extended stay.

The Fiji Police Force is again stressing the need for close supervision of their daily activities and whereabouts.

The Chief Operations Officer said children may end up following the wrong crowd or get into situations that may be harmful to their lives and future, emphasizing the need for the close monitoring of children’s activities during the school holidays.