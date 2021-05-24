Commonwealth warnings become reality

Warnings by the Commonwealth about potential dangers that climate change posed to our planet some thirty years ago have come true.

Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland says the Commonwealth came together in Malaysia in 1989 and their Declaration highlighted the existential threat and the need to act immediately.

Scotland says everything they feared is happening with weather patterns becoming more erratic.

“We in the Commonwealth do not want to be right. We do not want to reach 2030 and say we told you so because our countries are gone. We want people to listen now.”

She adds despite the impacts of COVID-19, Fiji and some of its neighboring island countries made the long journey to Glasgow, to share their plight.

“We live it, we breathe it, we feel it, and we experience it. And if you think of the way many of our countries have suffered – Fiji suffered amazingly with the cyclones and now with COVID-19 which is like a double whamming.”

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change states that the world has already warmed more than 1 degree Celsius, with few signs of slowing, and could pass the 1.5-degree mark early in the 2030s.