Commonwealth Veteran told to go home after 13 years of service in UK

There are claims that the issue of illegal immigration status in the UK has forced many Fijians who served in the British Army to return to Fiji.

Speaking to FBC News on the condition of anonymity, one Commonwealth Veteran spent 13 years in the UK’s armed forces with tours in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bosnia to name a few.

He says he was left dejected, disheartened and suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder when he was told that he had to return to Fiji voluntarily or face deportation despite more than a decade of putting his life on the line for the UK’s armed forces.

“Not happy, not very happy at all and I do believe that the treatment that were given was not very good. I do believe we were given a disservice and we deserve to be back in the UK, but as the Army we follow instructions, as soon as they told us to go back, we have to go back to Fiji.”

This issue has come to light with eight Fijian Commonwealth Veterans taking unprecedented legal action against the UK’s Ministry of Defence and Home Office.

They allege there has been systemic failure to assist service personnel with the complex immigration process that led to them been classified as illegal immigrants.