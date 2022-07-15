Commonwealth to further increase trading

[File Photo]

The Commonwealth is looking at increasing trading amongst its 56-member states.

Secretary-General Patricia Scotland says this is to help cushion the effects of inflation.

Scotland says they have put in place a platform, namely the “Commonwealth Advantage”, and it has seen successful trading amongst the member states.

“When I came in 2016 to see whether there is an opportunity for us to increase that advantage so that it’s made cheaper, easier, better for us to trade one with the other, We have succeeded because the 19 percent has now grown to 21 percent but also there has been a 27 percent increase in inward investment and the less than 500 billion inter- commonwealth trade has now grown.”

Scotland says they are hoping to see trade in the Commonwealth surpass the $1 trillion mark by 2026 and $2 trillion dollars by 2030.

She adds this is a way to help smaller member states cushion the effects of increasing global price hikes.