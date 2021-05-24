Commonwealth SG commends Bainimarama’s leadership

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama was commended by the Commonwealth Secretary-General for his leadership in the World’s first ocean conference.

Patricia Scotland says Bainimarama’s leadership was evident when he attended the first United Nations meeting on the Blue Charter.

The Commonwealth Blue Charter is an agreement by all 54 Commonwealth countries to actively co-operate to solve ocean-related problems and meet commitments for sustainable ocean development.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Government]

“It was his leadership that enabled him to say yes and he came to that first meeting that we held in the UN on the blue charter and it is special there for me that the launch of our core for living lands, Frank Bainimarama the Prime Minister of Fiji is here with us yet again.”

Bainimarama reiterated the need for big companies and countries to cut down on their carbon emission as this is critical in achieving the goal of maintaining the 1.5 degrees target.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need to protect marine biodiversity as it is a source of livelihood for thousands of people that depend on it for sustenance and income.



[Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama- Source: Fijian Government]

Commonwealth SG, Patricia Scotland in support of the presentation made by various leaders say that climate change is a matter of life and death for many in small island developing states.