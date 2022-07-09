Commonwealth Secretary-General to attend Pacific Islands Forum

[Source: The Commonwealth]

Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland will attend the 51st Pacific Islands Forum and related meetings in Suva next week.

The Secretary-General’s visit is an opportunity to build on valuable relationships with member countries and other partners and discuss shared priorities for collaboration.

It will also be an opportunity to reflect on the outcomes from the recent Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting held in Kigali, Rwanda in June.

Article continues after advertisement

Scotland says it is always a great pleasure to visit the Blue Pacific Continent and she is honoured to spend time in Fiji once again among Pacific friends and collaborators.

Many of the issues facing the Pacific – climate change, ocean governance and ensuring the post-Covid-19 economic recovery and growth of small states – resonate throughout the Commonwealth family.

The Secretary-General says she looks forward to listening to PIF members and partners in the region and amplifying the voice of the Pacific for global action.

The Pacific Islands Forum will be held over three days, beginning on Tuesday.